Anthony Rose enters transfer portal

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Silver Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 3,879
-
- 325
-
- 83
South Carolina defensive back Anthony Rose is the first player in the transfer portal during the 15-day spring window, a move he announced on his Twitter earlier today.
Rose has been away from the team since he was arrested for carrying a gun on campus, a charge he was released on bail for on February 6th.
Rose has been away from the team since he was arrested for carrying a gun on campus, a charge he was released on bail for on February 6th.
Baseball Game Two Thread: Live Thread at Vandy
Gamecocks will seek to take a 2-0 lead in the...
southcarolina.forums.rivals.com