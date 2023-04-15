Anthony Rose enters transfer portal

South Carolina defensive back Anthony Rose is the first player in the transfer portal during the 15-day spring window, a move he announced on his Twitter earlier today.

Rose has been away from the team since he was arrested for carrying a gun on campus, a charge he was released on bail for on February 6th.

This makes sense. There will be more based on guys understanding their place on the depth chart better.
 
