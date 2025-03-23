ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball at #3 Arkansas Game Three Thread

Caleb Alexander

Caleb Alexander

Publisher
Staff
Apr 14, 2009
11,378
2,094
113
Gamecocks will look to avoid the sweep, or at least show some signs of life after losing the first two games by a combined 19 runs.

Dylan Eskew was set to start, but he got hit in the head by a homer in the bullpen during BP and is now in concussion protocol. Just a freak accident. Jarvis Evans Jr. will get the start instead.

 
