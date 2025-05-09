Baseball at Auburn Live Thread (Doubleheader)

South Carolina baseball back at it today, playing two games at Auburn to wrap up the series with the weather looking bad down there tomorrow. Speaking of looking bad, South Carolina lost 24-2 yesterday. Here's the lineup for game one:



Blake Jackson - RF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Nathan Hall - CF

Jase Woita - DH

Beau Hollins - 1B

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Evan Stone - LF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Gavin Braland - C



Jake McCoy - Pitcher