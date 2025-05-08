ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball at Auburn Live Updates (Game One)

South Carolina baseball hits the road for the final time this season, starting a three-game series at Auburn tonight. It's actually a television game starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Brandon Stone on the mound for the Gamecocks. Here is the lineup behind him:

Blake Jackson - RF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Nathan Hall - CF
Jase Woita - DH
Beau Hollins - 1B
Cayden Gaskin - 2B
Evan Stone - LF
KJ Scobey - 3B
Gavin Braland - C

Brandon Stone - Pitcher
 
