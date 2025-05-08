Baseball at Auburn Live Updates (Game One)

South Carolina baseball hits the road for the final time this season, starting a three-game series at Auburn tonight. It's actually a television game starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, with Brandon Stone on the mound for the Gamecocks. Here is the lineup behind him:



Blake Jackson - RF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Nathan Hall - CF

Jase Woita - DH

Beau Hollins - 1B

Cayden Gaskin - 2B

Evan Stone - LF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Gavin Braland - C



Brandon Stone - Pitcher