Baseball at Kentucky Live Updates (Doubleheader)

South Carolina baseball will try to keep its momentum from last weekend going with a road series, taking on Kentucky in Lexington for three games this weekend. It's a 6:30 p.m. first pitch tonight with Brandon Stone on the mound, his first start since the 86-pitch complete game against Ole Miss last Thursday. Here is the full lineup for the Gamecocks:



Nathan Hall - CF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Ethan Petry - RF

Jase Woita - DH

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Beau Hollins - 1B

KJ Scobey - 3B

Blake Jackson - LF

Gavin Braland - C



Brandon Stone - Pitcher