Baseball at Kentucky Live Updates (Doubleheader)

Jul 10, 2022
South Carolina baseball will try to keep its momentum from last weekend going with a road series, taking on Kentucky in Lexington for three games this weekend. It's a 6:30 p.m. first pitch tonight with Brandon Stone on the mound, his first start since the 86-pitch complete game against Ole Miss last Thursday. Here is the full lineup for the Gamecocks:

Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Ethan Petry - RF
Jase Woita - DH
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Beau Hollins - 1B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Blake Jackson - LF
Gavin Braland - C

Brandon Stone - Pitcher
 
