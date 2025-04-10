Baseball at Texas A&M Live Updates (Game One)

Week nine of the season and week five of SEC play is here for South Carolina baseball with a Thursday-Saturday series at Texas A&M. Gamecocks still looking for their first SEC series victory of the season against an A&M team which got its own first one last weekend at Tennessee. Jake McCoy starts on the mound in tonight's 8 p.m. first pitch on ESPNU. Here's the lineup:



Nathan Hall - CF

Ethan Petry - LF

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Beau Hollins - 1B

Dalton Mashore - RF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Max Kaufer - C

Cayden Gaskin - DH

Henry Kaczmar - SS



Jake McCoy - Pitcher