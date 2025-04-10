ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball at Texas A&M Live Updates (Game One)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Jul 10, 2022
Week nine of the season and week five of SEC play is here for South Carolina baseball with a Thursday-Saturday series at Texas A&M. Gamecocks still looking for their first SEC series victory of the season against an A&M team which got its own first one last weekend at Tennessee. Jake McCoy starts on the mound in tonight's 8 p.m. first pitch on ESPNU. Here's the lineup:

Nathan Hall - CF
Ethan Petry - LF
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Beau Hollins - 1B
Dalton Mashore - RF
KJ Scobey - 3B
Max Kaufer - C
Cayden Gaskin - DH
Henry Kaczmar - SS

Jake McCoy - Pitcher
 
