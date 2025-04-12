ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball at Texas A&M Live Updates (Game Three)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
15,046
629
113
Last game in College Station for South Carolina baseball today as the Gamecocks try to salvage one game from the trip. It's a 3 p.m. EST first pitch. Nathan Hall is not in the starting lineup after getting listed as questionable on the availability report. Dylan Eskew will pitch for the first time since the Oklahoma series almost a full month ago, although I imagine his pitch count will be limited as he works back from injury. Here is the lineup:

Henry Kaczmar - SS
Ethan Petry - RF
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Kennedy Jones - DH
Beau Hollins - 1B
Evan Stone - LF
KJ Scobey - 3B
Dalton Mashore - CF
Gavin Braland - C

Dylan Eskew - Pitcher
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Baseball at Texas A&M Live Updates (Game Two)

Replies
28
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball at Texas A&M Live Updates (Game One)

Replies
48
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. USC Upstate Live Thread

Replies
32
Views
754
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. Tennessee Live Thread (Game Two)

Replies
32
Views
732
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. Oklahoma Live Thread (Game Three)

Replies
64
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back