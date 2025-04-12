Baseball at Texas A&M Live Updates (Game Three)

Last game in College Station for South Carolina baseball today as the Gamecocks try to salvage one game from the trip. It's a 3 p.m. EST first pitch. Nathan Hall is not in the starting lineup after getting listed as questionable on the availability report. Dylan Eskew will pitch for the first time since the Oklahoma series almost a full month ago, although I imagine his pitch count will be limited as he works back from injury. Here is the lineup:



Henry Kaczmar - SS

Ethan Petry - RF

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Kennedy Jones - DH

Beau Hollins - 1B

Evan Stone - LF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Dalton Mashore - CF

Gavin Braland - C



Dylan Eskew - Pitcher