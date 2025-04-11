Baseball at Texas A&M Live Updates (Game Two)

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 15,042
-
- 629
-
- 113
South Carolina baseball lost a heartbreaker yesterday, an 8-7 game in 10 innings at Texas A&M on Caden Sorell's walk-off home run. The Gamecocks will try to even up the series today with Matthew Becker starting on the mound and a mostly similar lineup behind him, although Ryan Bakes is replacing Max Kaufer behind the plate. Here is the lineup for the 7 p.m. first pitch:
Nathan Hall - CF
Ethan Petry - LF
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Beau Hollins - 1B
Dalton Mashore - RF
KJ Scobey- 3B
Ryan Bakes - C
Cayden Gaskin - DH
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Matthew Becker - Pitcher
