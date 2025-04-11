Baseball at Texas A&M Live Updates (Game Two)

South Carolina baseball lost a heartbreaker yesterday, an 8-7 game in 10 innings at Texas A&M on Caden Sorell's walk-off home run. The Gamecocks will try to even up the series today with Matthew Becker starting on the mound and a mostly similar lineup behind him, although Ryan Bakes is replacing Max Kaufer behind the plate. Here is the lineup for the 7 p.m. first pitch:



Nathan Hall - CF

Ethan Petry - LF

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Beau Hollins - 1B

Dalton Mashore - RF

KJ Scobey- 3B

Ryan Bakes - C

Cayden Gaskin - DH

Henry Kaczmar - SS



Matthew Becker - Pitcher