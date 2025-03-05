ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball at The Citadel Live Thread

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Checking in from Joe Riley Park in Charleston, where South Carolina baseball is back for the second game of its last week with two midweek games this season. As always here, the wind is blowing straight in off the harbor. Jarvis Evans Jr. will try to take advantage of it on the mound with his second start of the season. Here's the full lineup behind him, which features a sixth different 2-hole hitter with Evan Stone in the spot.

Nathan Hall - CF
Evan Stone - LF
Ethan Petry - RF
Max Kaufer - DH
KJ Scobey - 3B
Gavin Braland - C
Beau Hollins - 1B
Jordan Carrion - 3B
Henry Kaczmar - SS

Jarvis Evans Jr. - Pitcher
 
