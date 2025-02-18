ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball at Winthrop Live Thread

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Hello from The Winthrop Ballpark for the first road game of the Paul Mainieri era. The Gamecocks will actually bookend their midweek slate against the Eagles this season, with Winthrop returning the trip to Founders Park on May 13th. Winthrop is also 3-0 coming off a sweep of Merrimack over the weekend.

It's a 4:00 p.m. first pitch today with Georgia transfer Jarvis Evans Jr. on the mound for the Gamecocks. Here is South Carolina's full lineup:

Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Ethan Petry - 1B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Talmadge LeCroy - C
Jase Woita - DH
Nolan Nawrocki - 2B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Blake Jackson - RF

Jarvis Evans Jr. - Pitcher
 
