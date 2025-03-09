Baseball Live Thread: Game Three vs. Morehead State

Caleb Alexander
Publisher
Staff
-
- Apr 14, 2009
-
- 11,266
-
- 2,094
-
- 113
Busy weekend wrapping up basketball regular season and WBB SEC Tourney, but the Gamecocks have a 2-0 series lead on Morehead State after a 16-11 win last night:
Game 2 story: https://southcarolina.rivals.com/ne...state-in-high-scoring-affair-to-clinch-series
They'll look to complete the sweep this afternoon with Dylan Eskew on the mound.
Full lineup:
Game 2 story: https://southcarolina.rivals.com/ne...state-in-high-scoring-affair-to-clinch-series
They'll look to complete the sweep this afternoon with Dylan Eskew on the mound.
Full lineup: