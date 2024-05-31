Baseball Portal Tracker

Stephen Anderson
Thus far Carolina has seen two little used relief pitchers enter the portal.
Austin Williamson (RHP): 11.57 ERA in 3 appearances, 2.1 IP, 6 hits allowed, three earned runs, 1 BB and 2Ks. Opponents hitting .462 off him. He has two seasons remaining.
Jackson Phipps (LHP) : He didn't pitch this season. It appears he has two season remaining as well.
Here is a list of players that exhausted their eligibility:
Dylan Brewer
Dalton Reeves
Gavin Casas
Austin Briling
Garrett Gainey
Parker Noland
Ty Good
Tyler Causey
