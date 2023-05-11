ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Press Conference Live Updates (Pre-Arkansas)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Getting ready to hear from Mark Kingston, James Hicks and Michael Braswell to preview the Arkansas series. Updates to follow.
 
"I'll just start by assuring everyone that the morale in this building remains very good. This is a team that knows who they're are, knows what they're capable of, we all know what we're going through, but we still have confidence one of the best teams in the country resides in this building."
 
Mark Kingston with some injury updates:
- Hall and Sanders will not make the trip this weekend (lower body for Sanders)
- McGillis and Wimmer will be on the trip and they are "hopeful they will be available"
- Jerzembeck will not make the trip
- Tippett all good on his wrist
 
On the rotation:

- Eli Jones on Friday
- TBA on Saturday
- Becker on Sunday

Mahoney will be a swing man, potentially pitching out of the bullpen. Said Hicks is a candidate for that Saturday spot.
 
On Eli Jones:
"He's a mature kid, he has good enough stuff, he throws strikes, he has a slider that keeps guys off-balanced. He's just a good guy to have a good stable presence there to set the tone for the weekend."

On Cole Messina:
"Cole for me is the best catcher in the country. There's gonna be effects when he's gone, maybe they're tangible, maybe they're not, offensively, defensively, he's the total package. French has done a really nice job for us all year, but Cole is Cole."

Kingston said the team re-visited Fort Jackson yesterday just to kind of re-kindle all those emotions from their pre-season work and bonding.

Said if they have the full compliment of infielders available they'll have a lot of options at 3rd base, making Cole Messina a candidate to return behind the plate.
 
Braswell/Hicks:

Hicks:
"I'm going into it the same way I have all year pretty much. I can't switch anything up now. Whatever role they put me in now, I'm ready."

Braswell:
"I fully believe in my ability to move around the infield in different ways. If it's me batting nine-hole, batting leadoff, the end of the day the goal is to keep the line moving and whatever position I play."

On the Fort Jackson trip:
Braswell: "It means a lot. Starting from the beginning of the season, Fort Jackson has definitely been a main part of our building of team chemistry."

Hicks:
"We've had a lot of things not go our away and we've just kind of pushed thorugh the adversity and kept fighting. I think that shows a lot about our team and how we've worked through the injuries."
 
ADVERTISEMENT

