Baseball Press Conference Live Updates (Pre-Arkansas)

On Eli Jones:
"He's a mature kid, he has good enough stuff, he throws strikes, he has a slider that keeps guys off-balanced. He's just a good guy to have a good stable presence there to set the tone for the weekend."
On Cole Messina:
"Cole for me is the best catcher in the country. There's gonna be effects when he's gone, maybe they're tangible, maybe they're not, offensively, defensively, he's the total package. French has done a really nice job for us all year, but Cole is Cole."
Kingston said the team re-visited Fort Jackson yesterday just to kind of re-kindle all those emotions from their pre-season work and bonding.
Said if they have the full compliment of infielders available they'll have a lot of options at 3rd base, making Cole Messina a candidate to return behind the plate.