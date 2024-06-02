Baseball Regional Day Three Live Thread

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
- 10,876
- 592
- 113
RALEIGH, N.C. — Do the Gamecocks have a miracle in them? They're going to have to win three times in two days, twice today, to keep the season alive after dropping into the loser's bracket with a 6-4 defeat against NC State.
Will monitor Ethan Petry's status in warm-ups, too, after he missed last night's game with a hairline fracture and Kingston said they would re-evaluate in the morning. Dylan Eskew will start on the mound.
First step is beating James Madison in a noon first pitch on ESPNU. Live updates to follow.
