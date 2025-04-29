Baseball vs. Charleston Southern Live Thread

Alan Cole
South Carolina baseball is back at Founders Park tonight to start its penultimate homestand of the season. Ethan Petry is hurt, Nathan Hall is hurt, Gamecocks are reeling off a series loss to Kentucky and hosting Charleston Southern for this one. Jarvis Evans Jr. is back on the mound in mdiweeks after not pitching in Lexington. Here's the full lineup:
Dalton Mashore - RF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
KJ Scobey - 3B
Jase Woita - DH
Kennedy Jones - LF
Evan Stone - CF
Beau Hollins - 1B
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Gavin Braland - C
Jarvis Evans Jr. - Pitcher
