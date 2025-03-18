ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. College of Charleston Live Thread

Checking in from SEGRA Park, for a "neutral" site game as South Carolina baseball is a few miles down the road from Founders Park tonight at the home of the Columbia Fireflies. First time since 2018 the Gamecocks have met College of Charleston, of course with Chad Holbrook as the head coach in the other dugout.

Gavin Braland is back in the lineup for the first time in two weeks after his injury. Kennedy Jones is out after the HBP on Sunday. Jase Woita DHing, Jarvis Evans Jr. on the mound. Here's the full lineup:

Nathan Hall - CF
Eva Stone - LF
Ethan Petry - 1B
KJ Scoby - 3B
Jase Woita - DH
Dalton Mashore - RF
Gavin Braland - C
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Henry Kaczmar - SS

Jarvis Evans Jr. - Pitcher
 
