Baseball vs. Florida Live Thread (Doubleheader)

Jul 10, 2022
Late night at the ballpark bled into this morning, and now an early afternoon the next day. South Carolina baseball's middle game against Florida was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., but was moved up to 1 p.m. because of some weather in the forecast for the late afternoon. Hopefully they can squeeze this game in before the rain rolls in. Here's the lineup:

Blake Jackson - RF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Nathan Hall - CF
Jase Woita - DH
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Beau Hollins - 1B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Gavin Braland - C

Jake McCoy - Pitcher
 
