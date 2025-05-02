Baseball vs. Florida Live Thread (Game One)

Alan Cole
Founders Park, where South Carolina and Florida baseball are scheduled to play at 7:00, although the radar does not look great. If the game goes ahead, it'll be Brandon Stone vs. Liam Peterson on the mound to start a series the Gators need and the Gamecocks would love to play spoiler for. Nathan Hall is in, Ethan Petry is out. Here is the full lineup:
Blake Jackson - RF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Nathan Hall - CF
Jase Woita - DH
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Beau Hollins - 1B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Gavin Braland - C
Brandon Stone - Pitcher
