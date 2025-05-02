Baseball vs. Florida Live Thread (Game One)

Founders Park, where South Carolina and Florida baseball are scheduled to play at 7:00, although the radar does not look great. If the game goes ahead, it'll be Brandon Stone vs. Liam Peterson on the mound to start a series the Gators need and the Gamecocks would love to play spoiler for. Nathan Hall is in, Ethan Petry is out. Here is the full lineup:



Blake Jackson - RF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Nathan Hall - CF

Jase Woita - DH

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Kennedy Jones - LF

Beau Hollins - 1B

KJ Scobey - 3B

Gavin Braland - C



Brandon Stone - Pitcher