Baseball vs. Georgia State Live Thread

Checking in from Founders Park for the final game before SEC play. South Carlina baseball taking on Georgia State tonight, kind of a tricky midweek against a Sun Belte opponent with a 12-5 record who played the Gamecocks to a 4-3 ballgame last season. Jarvis Evans Jr. starts on the mound trying to build on his excellent start last week against The Citadel. Behind him it's an 18th different lineup in as many games as Evan Stone returns to the 2 hole, LeCroy is catching and Carrion/Kaczmar have swapped spots in the 8/9 spots. Here's the full lineup with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch:



Nathan Hall - CF

Evan Stone - LF

Ethan Petry - RF

Kennedy Jones - DH

KJ Scobey - 3B

Beau Hollins - 1B

Talmadge LeCroy - C

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Henry Kaczmar - SS



Pitcher - Jarvis Evans Jr.