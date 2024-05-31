Baseball vs. James Madison Live Thread

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 10,783
-
- 590
-
- 113
RALEIGH, N.C. — Well, here we are. An up and down regular season of 54 games, five wild games in Hoover at the SEC Tournament, all the ups and downs, and this is it. Just like the other 63 teams in this tournament, South Carolina baseball is five wins away from Omaha.
Gamecocks will open their tournament today against the James Madison Dukes on day one of the Raleigh Regional. Updates and thoughts to follow, plus some looks at the rest of the country as games unfold. Here is the starting lineup for the Gamecocks:
Austin Brinling - CF
Ethan Petry- 1B
Blake Jackson - RF
Cole Messina - C
Parker Noland - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Dalton Reeves - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Will Tippett - SS
Eli Jones - Pitcher
Gamecocks will open their tournament today against the James Madison Dukes on day one of the Raleigh Regional. Updates and thoughts to follow, plus some looks at the rest of the country as games unfold. Here is the starting lineup for the Gamecocks:
Austin Brinling - CF
Ethan Petry- 1B
Blake Jackson - RF
Cole Messina - C
Parker Noland - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Dalton Reeves - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Will Tippett - SS
Eli Jones - Pitcher
Last edited: