Baseball vs. Kentucky Live thead (Game Three)

Series on the line today for South Carolina baseball at Kentucky in a 1 p.m. first pitch. Gamecocks lost the opener 7-3 but responded to win game two 5-4, setting up a rubber game against the Wildcats today. Ethan Petry was listed as a game-time decision on the availability report after getting injured in game one yesterday, and he is not in the lineup. Dylan Eskew also returns from his injury and has the start. Here is the full lineup:



Evan Stone - LF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Nathan Hall - CF

Kennedy Jones - DH

Beau Hollins - 1B

Dalton Mashore - RF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Will Tippett - 2B

Gavin Braland - C



Dylan Eskew - Pitcher