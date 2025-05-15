ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. LSU Live Thread (Game One)

Final series of the regular season is here. It's Paul Mainieri taking on his former team, the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers here for three games. Gamecocks don't have much on the line this weekend, but will try to spring an upset and take a little momentum to the SEC Tournament. Ethan Petry is out tonight, Ashton Crowther starts, here's the full lineup:

Blake Jackson - LF
Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Kennedy Jones - DH
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Beau Hollins - 1B
Evan Stone - RF
KJ Scobey - 3B
Gavin Braland - C

Ashton Crowther - Pitcher
 
