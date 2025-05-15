Baseball vs. LSU Live Thread (Game One)

Final series of the regular season is here. It's Paul Mainieri taking on his former team, the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers here for three games. Gamecocks don't have much on the line this weekend, but will try to spring an upset and take a little momentum to the SEC Tournament. Ethan Petry is out tonight, Ashton Crowther starts, here's the full lineup:



Blake Jackson - LF

Nathan Hall - CF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Kennedy Jones - DH

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Beau Hollins - 1B

Evan Stone - RF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Gavin Braland - C



Ashton Crowther - Pitcher