Baseball vs. LSU Live Thread (Game Three)

This is the end, my friends. The 56th and final game of the regular season for South Carolina baseball is here. It's the rubber game of the series against LSU, and the last time the Gamecocks will play at Founders Park until February. Dylan Eskew takes the ball against LSU's Anthony Eyanson. Here's the full lineup for the 3 p.m. first pitch:



Nathan Hall - CF

Blake Jackson - LF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Jase Woita - DH

Beau Hollins - 1B

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Evan Stone - RF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Gavin Braland - C



Dylan Eskew - Pitcher