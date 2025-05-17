ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. LSU Live Thread (Game Three)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
15,928
636
113
This is the end, my friends. The 56th and final game of the regular season for South Carolina baseball is here. It's the rubber game of the series against LSU, and the last time the Gamecocks will play at Founders Park until February. Dylan Eskew takes the ball against LSU's Anthony Eyanson. Here's the full lineup for the 3 p.m. first pitch:

Nathan Hall - CF
Blake Jackson - LF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Jase Woita - DH
Beau Hollins - 1B
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Evan Stone - RF
KJ Scobey - 3B
Gavin Braland - C

Dylan Eskew - Pitcher
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Baseball at Auburn Live Thread (Doubleheader)

Replies
100
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
t-cock
t-cock
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. LSU Live Thread (Game Two)

Replies
37
Views
905
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. Winthrop Live Thread

Replies
37
Views
473
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball at Auburn Live Updates (Game One)

Replies
36
Views
992
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. LSU Live Thread (Game One)

Replies
50
Views
920
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back