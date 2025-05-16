Baseball vs. LSU Live Thread (Game Two)

After last night's improbable walk-off victory, South Carolina goes for the series tonight against No. 1 LSU. Much tougher challenge with Kade Anderson -- LSU's ace and a likely top-10 draft pick this July -- going on the mound for the Tigers. Gamecocks will counter with Jake McCoy. Here is the full lineup:



Blake Jackson - LF

Nathan Hall - CF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Kennedy Jones - DH

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Beau Hollins - 1B

Evan Stone - RF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Gavin Braland - C



Jake McCoy - Pitcher