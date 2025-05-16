ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. LSU Live Thread (Game Two)

After last night's improbable walk-off victory, South Carolina goes for the series tonight against No. 1 LSU. Much tougher challenge with Kade Anderson -- LSU's ace and a likely top-10 draft pick this July -- going on the mound for the Tigers. Gamecocks will counter with Jake McCoy. Here is the full lineup:

Blake Jackson - LF
Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Kennedy Jones - DH
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Beau Hollins - 1B
Evan Stone - RF
KJ Scobey - 3B
Gavin Braland - C

Jake McCoy - Pitcher
 
