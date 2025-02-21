Baseball vs. Milwaukee Live Thread (Game One)

Good afternoon from Founders Park. It's week two of college baseball, as South Carolina hosts Milwaukee for a three-game series here. Gamecocks are back to the top of the rotation with Dylan Eskew on the mound today, and it's close to a pretty normal lineup with Kaczmar back in the 2-hole and Woita as the DH. LeCroy back behind the plate after getting a breather on Wednesday. Here's the full lineup for the 4:00 first pitch:



Nathan Hall - CF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Ethan Petry - 1B

Kennedy Jones - LF

Talmadge LeCroy - C

Jase Woita - DH

Dalton Mashore - RF

Nolan Nawrocki - 2B

KJ Scobey - 3B



Dylan Eskew - Pitcher