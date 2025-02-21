Baseball vs. Milwaukee Live Thread (Game One)

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 13,832
-
- 626
-
- 113
Good afternoon from Founders Park. It's week two of college baseball, as South Carolina hosts Milwaukee for a three-game series here. Gamecocks are back to the top of the rotation with Dylan Eskew on the mound today, and it's close to a pretty normal lineup with Kaczmar back in the 2-hole and Woita as the DH. LeCroy back behind the plate after getting a breather on Wednesday. Here's the full lineup for the 4:00 first pitch:
Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Ethan Petry - 1B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Talmadge LeCroy - C
Jase Woita - DH
Dalton Mashore - RF
Nolan Nawrocki - 2B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Dylan Eskew - Pitcher
