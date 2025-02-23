Baseball vs. Milwaukee Live Thread (Game Three)

Checking in from Founders Park for the final game of the second series of the season. South Carolina going for the sweep against Milwaukee, and doing so with several lineup changes. Ryan Bakes is the starting catcher today, giving the struggling Talmadge LeCroy a day off. Freshman Beau Hollins makes his first career start today at first base, which pushes Ethan Petry to right field. Nolan Nawrocki back in at second base, and Will Tippett makes his second start of the season at shortstop. Blake Jackson also back in there in the two hole.



Here's the full lineup, with Jake McCoy on the mound. 1:30 first pitch.



Nathan Hall - CF

Blake Jackson - LF

Ethan Petry - RF

Kennedy Jones - DH

Ryan Bakes - C

Nolan Nawrocki - 2B

KJ Scobey - 3B

Beau Hollins - 1B

Will Tippett - SS



Jake McCoy - Pitcher