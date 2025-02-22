ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. Milwaukee Live Thread (Game Two)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
13,834
626
113
Busy day in Columbia starting out at Founders Park today, where South Carolina baseball will go for the series win today against Milwaukee. Matthew Becker starts on the mound after his stellar outing last Saturday. Henry Kacmar drops into the 7-hole and Talmadge LeCroy to the 6-hole as Paul Mainieri tries to get both of their struggling bats going a little bit. Jordan Carrion gets his first start of the season at second base, in for Nolan Nawrocki.

It's a 2:00 first pitch. Here's the full lineup:

Nathan Hall - CF
Dalton Mashore - RF
Ethan Petry - 1B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Jase Woita - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - C
Henry Kaczmar - SS
KJ Scobey - 3B
Jordan Carrion - 2B

Matthew Becker - Pitcher
 
