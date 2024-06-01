ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. NC State Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

RALEIGH, N.C. — Back at Dail Park for the key game of the Raleigh Regional. Y'all already know the numbers, but they're worth repeating. The winner of the Saturday night game in a regional ends up winning the weekend over 80% of the time. This one right here is the difference between needing to win one game in two chances, or needing to win three in two days.

Gamecocks will send Garrett Gainey to the mound against Dominic Fritton, who did not pitch in the Columbia Regional last year against the Gamecocks. Here's how the rest of the lineup looks for the 6 p.m. first pitch.

Lineups are very late today, at least half an hour later than usual and more than an hour later than yesterday. We'll see what that means changes wise. I'm told Ethan Petry didn't take BP after getting hit on the wrist with a pitch yesterday, but that doesn't mean he's out, obviously. We'll see.
 
