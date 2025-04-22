ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. North Florida Live Thread

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Founders Park, where South Carolina baseball is trying to get a fourth win in its last five wins and take a little momentum to Kentucky this weekend. Gamecocks hosting North Florida tonight in a 6:30 first pitch with Jackson Soucie starting on the mound. Here's the lineup:

Nathan Hall - CF
Blake Jackson - LF
Ethan Petry - RF
Jase Woita - DH
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Beau Hollins - 1B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Will Tippett - SS
Gavin Braland - C

Jackson Soucie - Pitcher
 
