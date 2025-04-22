Baseball vs. North Florida Live Thread

Founders Park, where South Carolina baseball is trying to get a fourth win in its last five wins and take a little momentum to Kentucky this weekend. Gamecocks hosting North Florida tonight in a 6:30 first pitch with Jackson Soucie starting on the mound. Here's the lineup:



Nathan Hall - CF

Blake Jackson - LF

Ethan Petry - RF

Jase Woita - DH

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Beau Hollins - 1B

KJ Scobey - 3B

Will Tippett - SS

Gavin Braland - C



Jackson Soucie - Pitcher