Baseball vs. Oklahoma Live Thread (Game Three)

Jul 10, 2022
Back at Founders Park with the series up for grabs between South Carolina and Oklahoma today. Gamecocks lost 8-5 on Friday and won 11-5 yesterday, and need the win today to hold serve at home. Dylan Eskew gets the ball today. South Carolina went 2-1 in the three SEC rubber games he started last year, although one of those two wins was a no-decision after he got knocked out early and the offense came back. Lineup is identical to yesterday except Beau Hollins is back in for Jase Woita with a lefty starting for the Sooners. Here is the full lineup for the 2:30 p.m. first pitch:

Nathan Hall - CF
Dalton Mashore - LF
Ethan Petry - RF
KJ Scobey - 3B
Kennedy Jones - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - C
Beau Hollins - 1B
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Henry Kaczmar - SS

Dylan Eskew - Pitcher
 
