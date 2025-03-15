ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. Oklahoma Live Thread (Game Two)

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Jul 10, 2022
Back at Founders Park, where South Carolina baseball really needs to kick itself into gear. Gamecocks have to beat Oklahoma today to force a rubber game of the series tomorrow, and are still looking for a win against a power conference opponent this year dating back to the Clemson series sweep. It's Jake McCoy on the mound, KJ Scobey sliding into the clean-up spot and Dalton Mashore back in the starting lineup. Here's the full lineup for the 4:00 first pitch:

Nathan Hall - CF
Dalton Mashore - RF
Ethan Petry - 1B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Jase Woita - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - C
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Henry Kaczmar - SS

Jake McCoy - Pitcher
 
