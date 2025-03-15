Baseball vs. Oklahoma Live Thread (Game Two)

Back at Founders Park, where South Carolina baseball really needs to kick itself into gear. Gamecocks have to beat Oklahoma today to force a rubber game of the series tomorrow, and are still looking for a win against a power conference opponent this year dating back to the Clemson series sweep. It's Jake McCoy on the mound, KJ Scobey sliding into the clean-up spot and Dalton Mashore back in the starting lineup. Here's the full lineup for the 4:00 first pitch:



Nathan Hall - CF

Dalton Mashore - RF

Ethan Petry - 1B

KJ Scobey - 3B

Kennedy Jones - LF

Jase Woita - DH

Talmadge LeCroy - C

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Henry Kaczmar - SS



Jake McCoy - Pitcher