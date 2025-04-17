Baseball vs. Ole Miss Live Thread (Game One)

Second half of SEC play is officially a go tonight at Founders Park, as South Carolina hosts Ole Miss. Brandon Stone is on the mound facing Ole Miss ace and 2022 College World Series hero Hunter Elliott, Nathan Hall is back in the lineup after missing two games injured and it's a 6:30 first pitch with Ray Tanner doing color commentary on ESPN+. Here's the full lineup:



Nathan Hall - CF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Ethan Petry - RF

Evan Stone - DH

Beau Hollins - 1B

KJ Scobey - 3B

Dalton Mashore - LF

Gavin Braland - C



Brandon Stone - Pitcher