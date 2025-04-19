Baseball vs. Ole Miss Live Thread (Game Three)

Alan Cole
Back at Founders Park, where South Carolina baseball is going for a rare SEC sweep today against Ole Miss. Gamecocks won 3-2 Thursday and 7-2 yesterday, and will have a chance to break out the brooms in a 2 p.m. first pitch today. Jarvis Evans Jr. is on the mound against Mason Nichols. That's a change for the Gamecocks after Paul Mainieri said "hopefully Dylan Eskew" would be able to go in his Wednesday media availability. Here's the full lineup:
Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Ethan Petry - RF
Jase Woita - DH
Beau Hollins - 1B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Blake Jackson - LF
Gavin Braland - C
Jarvis Evans Jr. - Pitcher
