Baseball vs. Ole Miss Live Thread (Game Two)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Jul 10, 2022
After Brandon Stone's complete game gem last night, South Carolina baseball goes for its first series win of SEC play today. It 4 p.m. first pitch against Ole Miss, a game moved up from night to not conflict with the Garnet and Black game over at Williams-Brice Stadium.

I'll be at Willy B tonight holding down the football coverage. Will have the first few innings here before I have to leave, then Caleb will take over on the thread as much as he can, although I might be chiming in once I get to football.

Here's the lineup for the Gamecocks today:

Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Ethan Petry - RF
Jase Woita - DH
Beau Hollins - 1B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Blake Jackson - LF
Gavin Braland - C

Jake McCoy - Pitcher
 
