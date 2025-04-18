Baseball vs. Ole Miss Live Thread (Game Two)

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
- Jul 10, 2022
- 15,245
- 634
- 113
After Brandon Stone's complete game gem last night, South Carolina baseball goes for its first series win of SEC play today. It 4 p.m. first pitch against Ole Miss, a game moved up from night to not conflict with the Garnet and Black game over at Williams-Brice Stadium.
I'll be at Willy B tonight holding down the football coverage. Will have the first few innings here before I have to leave, then Caleb will take over on the thread as much as he can, although I might be chiming in once I get to football.
Here's the lineup for the Gamecocks today:
Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Ethan Petry - RF
Jase Woita - DH
Beau Hollins - 1B
KJ Scobey - 3B
Blake Jackson - LF
Gavin Braland - C
Jake McCoy - Pitcher
