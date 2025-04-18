Baseball vs. Ole Miss Live Thread (Game Two)

After Brandon Stone's complete game gem last night, South Carolina baseball goes for its first series win of SEC play today. It 4 p.m. first pitch against Ole Miss, a game moved up from night to not conflict with the Garnet and Black game over at Williams-Brice Stadium.



I'll be at Willy B tonight holding down the football coverage. Will have the first few innings here before I have to leave, then Caleb will take over on the thread as much as he can, although I might be chiming in once I get to football.



Here's the lineup for the Gamecocks today:



Nathan Hall - CF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Ethan Petry - RF

Jase Woita - DH

Beau Hollins - 1B

KJ Scobey - 3B

Blake Jackson - LF

Gavin Braland - C



Jake McCoy - Pitcher