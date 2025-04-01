Baseball vs. Presbyterian Live Thread

South Carolina baseball is trying to stop the bleeding tonight in midweek action, taking on Presbyterian in a 7 p.m. game at Founders Park tonight. South Carolina is trying to snap its six-game losing streak. The lineup tonight is kind of weird, with Cayden Gaskin batting lead-off. The JUCO transfer has started one game all year (February 19th), and hit ninth while playing second base. Tonight he is playing left field and batting lead-off, top things that would seemingly be completely out of the realm of normalcy for him. Tyler Pitzer is also starting on the mound after the Gamecocks moved Jarvis Evans Jr. off midweeks. Here's the full lineup:



Cayden Gaskin - LF

Evan Stone - DH

Nathan Hall - CF

Ethan Petry - RF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Beau Hollins - 1B

Jordan Carrion - 2B

Gavin Braland - C

Henry Kaczmar - SS



Tyler Pitzer - Pitcher