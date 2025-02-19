Baseball vs. Queens Live Thread

Hello from Founders Park. It's about as cold as I've ever had it here. My phone says 38 degrees and rain, but they just pulled the tarp off the field as the rain has settled into something of a drizzle. Gamecocks taking on Queens today in their first home midweek of the season. JUCO transfer Jackson Soucie gets the ball for his South Carolina debut in this one, a 4 p.m. first pitch.



Talmadge LeCroy is DHing today after catching the first four games. Sophomore Ryan Bakes starts behind the plate in his place. Cayden Gaskin also gets a start at second base, and Henry Kaczmar slides down the 7 hole after his slow start. Dalton Mashore is batting second and playing right field.





Here is the full lineup:

Nathan Hall - CF

Dalton Mashore - RF

Ethan Petry - 1B

Kennedy Jones - LF

Talmadge LeCroy - DH

Ryan Bakes - C

Henry Kaczmar - SS

KJ Scobey - 3B

Cayden Gaskin - 2B



Jackson Soucie - Pitcher