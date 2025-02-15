Baseball vs. Sacred Heart Live Thread (Game Two)

Back at Founders Park for the second game of the opening series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m., but the ceremony dedicating the field to Ray Tanner starts at 1:30. Weather still looks a little dicey to get the whole game in, although they should *knock on wood* be able to start on time. Almost an identical lineup for South Carolina, but with Evan Stone sliding in for Blake Jackson in the nine spot and playing left, pushing Kennedy Jones to DH. Here is the full lineup:



Nathan Hall - CF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Ethan Petry - 1B

Kennedy Jones - DH

Talmadge LeCroy - C

Nolan Nawrocki - 2B

Dalton Mashore - RF

KJ Scobey - 3B

Evan Stone - LF



Matthew Becker - Pitcher