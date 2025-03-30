ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. Tennessee Live Thread (Game Three)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
14,759
628
113
South Carolina baseball trying to salvage one game of the series against Tennessee with Matthew Becker on the mound today. Game was originally supposed to start at 5 p.m., but was moved up to noon because of expected weather. I'm in Birmingham for the women's basketball Elite Eight game (thread coming there soon), but @Caleb Alexander will keep you updated on baseball here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Baseball vs. Tennessee Live Thread (Game Two)

Replies
32
Views
468
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball at Clemson Live Thread

Replies
48
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. Milwaukee Live Thread (Game Two)

Replies
35
Views
983
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Thread

Replies
49
Views
987
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. Sacred Heart Live Thread (Game Two)

Replies
36
Views
925
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back