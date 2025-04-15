ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. The Citadel Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
15,124
634
113
Back at Founders Park for the first time since before the NCAA Basketball Tournaments as South Carolina hosts The Citadel in midweek action. It's a 6:30 p.m. first pitch with Jackson Soucie on the mound. No Nathan Hall in the lineup tonight as he still recovers from his injury he suffered at Texas A&M.

I know a lot of y'all have checked out on baseball for the year, but we're going to try to keep this fun at least. Planning on being at every home game the rest of the way except for Friday (spring football game) so hopefully I can keep y'all informed and entertained.

Here's tonight's lineup:

Henry Kaczmar - SS
Ethan Petry - RF
Jordan Carrion - 2B
Evan SStone - LF
Beau Hollins - 1B
Dalton Mashore - CF
Nolan Nawrocki - DH
KJ Scobey - 3B
Gavin Braland - C

Jackson Soucie - Pitcher
 
