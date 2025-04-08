Baseball vs. USC Upstate Live Thread

South Carolina baseball is back at home for a one game pitstop between SEC road series, a home midweek against USC Upstate tonight. Tyler Pitzer starts on the mound in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch against the Spartans. Here is the full lineup:



Nathan Hall - CF

Ethan Petry - LF

Jordan Carrion - 3B

Beau Hollins - 1B

Dalton Mashore - RF

Kennedy Jones - DH

KJ Scobey - 3B

Ryan Bakes - C

Henry Kaczmar - SS



Tyler Pitzer - Pitcher