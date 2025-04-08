ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. USC Upstate Live Thread

South Carolina baseball is back at home for a one game pitstop between SEC road series, a home midweek against USC Upstate tonight. Tyler Pitzer starts on the mound in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch against the Spartans. Here is the full lineup:

Nathan Hall - CF
Ethan Petry - LF
Jordan Carrion - 3B
Beau Hollins - 1B
Dalton Mashore - RF
Kennedy Jones - DH
KJ Scobey - 3B
Ryan Bakes - C
Henry Kaczmar - SS

Tyler Pitzer - Pitcher
 
