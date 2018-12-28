Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Member-Only Message Boards

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

Breaking Recruiting News

Log In or Subscribe Today  
  1. This message is from Brian Shoemaker, publisher of Gamecock Central.

    I'd like to mention two special offers:

    Option 1. Purchase an annual subscription for $59.95, which is a $40 discount off of the regular low price. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code GCSAVE40 must be entered.

    Option 2. Purchase an annual subscription at the regular low price of $99.95 and receive a $99 gift card to the Rivals Fan Shop. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code 99Cyber must be entered.

    Both offers expire on Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

    Password? If you can't remember your password, please go to this link. If you don't receive an email from Rivals within five minutes, please alert me. The password needs to be at least nine characters, including at least one number.

    If you need help with anything, you can reach me at shoe@gamecockcentral.com.

    Brian Shoemaker (Shoe)
    GamecockCentral.com, Est. 1998
    Your Home For Gamecock Sports

Belk Bowl Media Day Updates

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by Collyn Taylor, Dec 28, 2018 at 9:25 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,244
    Likes Received:
    29,976
    Media Day today...
     
    1 Collyn Taylor, Dec 28, 2018 at 9:25 AM
    Grandparayray58, Grandpa Smitty, washington cock and 1 other person like this.
  2. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,244
    Likes Received:
    29,976
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    2 Collyn Taylor, Dec 28, 2018 at 9:54 AM
    german cock, briceisbest, carolina0290 and 3 others like this.
  3. beaufortcock

    beaufortcock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 3, 2000
    Messages:
    4,819
    Likes Received:
    6,426
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    3 beaufortcock, Dec 28, 2018 at 9:56 AM
    81gococks, boot101, german cock and 2 others like this.
  4. eddiej1956

    eddiej1956 New Member
    Silver Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2018
    Messages:
    2
    Likes Received:
    4
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    4 eddiej1956, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:13 AM
    81gococks, boot101 and german cock like this.
  5. Carolina2013

    Carolina2013 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2013
    Messages:
    2,510
    Likes Received:
    3,329
    Location:
    Columbia
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    5 Carolina2013, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:34 AM
    SirSpur12216, 81gococks, boot101 and 5 others like this.
  6. B2G

    B2G Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 9, 2017
    Messages:
    1,250
    Likes Received:
    1,410
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    6 B2G, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:50 AM
    81gococks and Myrtlebeachdave like this.
  7. Grandpa Smitty

    Grandpa Smitty Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2011
    Messages:
    5,446
    Likes Received:
    16,947
    Location:
    Sumter, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    7 Grandpa Smitty, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:56 AM
    CockyChapin, Proud2BAGC, cashierscock and 2 others like this.
  8. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,244
    Likes Received:
    29,976
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    8 Collyn Taylor, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:57 AM
    jagboy1 and german cock like this.
  9. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,244
    Likes Received:
    29,976
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    9 Collyn Taylor, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:57 AM
    german cock and cjtason like this.
  10. Wes Mitchell

    Wes Mitchell Football/Recruiting Insider
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2010
    Messages:
    11,788
    Likes Received:
    53,806
    Location:
    Columbia, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    10 Wes Mitchell, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:59 AM
    SirSpur12216, 81gococks, boot101 and 6 others like this.
  11. Carolina2013

    Carolina2013 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2013
    Messages:
    2,510
    Likes Received:
    3,329
    Location:
    Columbia
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    11 Carolina2013, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:08 AM
    81gococks likes this.
  12. Kinglaw

    Kinglaw Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2015
    Messages:
    139
    Likes Received:
    144
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    12 Kinglaw, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:09 AM
    81gococks and german cock like this.
  13. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,244
    Likes Received:
    29,976
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    13 Collyn Taylor, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:11 AM
  14. JSD08

    JSD08 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2012
    Messages:
    1,072
    Likes Received:
    722
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    14 JSD08, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:16 AM
  15. scottsbranch

    scottsbranch Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 9, 2010
    Messages:
    229
    Likes Received:
    402
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    15 scottsbranch, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:43 AM
  16. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,244
    Likes Received:
    29,976
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    16 Collyn Taylor, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:44 AM
    Lexgamecock213, german cock, cjtason and 1 other person like this.
  17. Maple Hood

    Maple Hood Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 17, 2008
    Messages:
    2,991
    Likes Received:
    1,714
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    17 Maple Hood, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:46 AM
  18. tjdisbrow

    tjdisbrow Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 26, 2010
    Messages:
    3,247
    Likes Received:
    1,248
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    18 tjdisbrow, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:54 AM
    SirSpur12216, tabletop jane, 81gococks and 8 others like this.
  19. mannblack

    mannblack Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 13, 2002
    Messages:
    2,242
    Likes Received:
    1,512
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    19 mannblack, Dec 28, 2018 at 12:36 PM
    81gococks and gousc00 like this.
  20. Grandpa Smitty

    Grandpa Smitty Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2011
    Messages:
    5,446
    Likes Received:
    16,947
    Location:
    Sumter, SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    20 Grandpa Smitty, Dec 28, 2018 at 2:36 PM
    CockyChapin and washington cock like this.
  21. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,244
    Likes Received:
    29,976
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    21 Collyn Taylor, Dec 28, 2018 at 3:33 PM
    SirSpur12216, tabletop jane, 81gococks and 4 others like this.
  22. trucheck

    trucheck Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2005
    Messages:
    8,135
    Likes Received:
    1,532
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    22 trucheck, Dec 28, 2018 at 5:33 PM
    uticock, Maple Hood and 81gococks like this.
  23. NJCockaigne

    NJCockaigne Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 23, 2013
    Messages:
    1,465
    Likes Received:
    1,440
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    23 NJCockaigne, Dec 28, 2018 at 5:59 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page