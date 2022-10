"We don't need any excuses about the weather," Beamer joked with the possibility of temperatures being in the 30s on Saturday night in Lexington.



"Our guys are excited. Coming off two wins, we've built some confidence. We've had some really good weeks. It's why I want to coach in the SEC, and it's why our players wanted to come here. To play in a road game at night against a top 15 team. It should be a great environment."