Carolina Calls Live Updates (SC State week)

Tanner on the plan to honor the 2010-2013 teams with the reunion:

That has changed. We didn't want to try to rush it in. That part we wish we would've been able to prevent, but there's nothing we can do.



"We'll probably try to re-schedule that for next year, I don't think we can get it in this year."



On playing in-state FCS teams:

I hope that whatever happens in years to come, we'll remain in a position to play our in-state schools.



Shane Beamer calling in, saying his team has "handled it really well," this week and that the team is excited about playing in Williams-Brice Stadium on Thursday.



Shane on his biggest concern with the short week:

We lose a couple days of prep. Normally on a third down we would work on our third down plan and after practice we would watch tape and see what looked good or what didn't. This week you don't have that luxury.