Defensive Player Media Availability Live Updates (Aug. 16)

Mo Kaba:
"Every practice I feel improvement. The main thing I'm working on now is just conditioning. I'm just putting a little extra work in and day by day I'm getting better."
"I feel like I'm in my own category of conditioning. Stretch came back a little earlier than me and got some work in the summer time. I was out there just striding across the field, gassers, things like that."
On the scrimmage:
"Coming back from the injury, no matter how confdient you are, making that first real hit is a mind thing really. I even caught myself before the scrimmages being hesitant going off that foot. But once I told myself I was good, I was feeling better."
Said the main thing was just being confident in himself.
On the linebackers:
"We've got depth this year, that's for sure. Compared to the last three years I've been here, we've got deep depth. Everyone is locked in and we've got a good rotation right now. I feel good about that group."
Says he's working at both positions at linebcaker, as everyone is.
on Pup Howard:
"He has a wild personality. He's a good dude to be around, funny dude, when you first walk up to him he's a real funny dude to be around. He's got a huge personality."
On running backs and tight ends who have stood out:
"DK for sure. He's definitely standing out. Love going against him in pass rushing and competition drills. DJ (Twitty) too, he's real fast, especially when he hits the sideline."
On Dowell's offense:
"They have a good scheme going. I love seeing it, I love going against it, we've got a good scheme."