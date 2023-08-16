Defensive Player Media Availability Live Updates (Aug. 16)

Nick Emmanwori:



On if he considers himself a leader:

"I do consider myself a leader. Year two, Coach Gray, Coach White, Coach Gray, DMo, they told me I needed to step up and be a leader for the young guys even though I'm a sophomore because of how I played."



On his mentality being different:

"I would say training camp has been going real good just because of how far I still came. My freshman year was wobbling a little bit trying to get the formations and playbook down, but I feel like I know what I'm doing."



On how he can get better:

Said Torrian Gray told him that the key is being mentally and not riding the highs too high and lows too low in a season. Says Gray told him he reminds him of Kam Chancellor.



Said Nyck Harbor "will be a force to be reckoned with" as he is learning the WR position.



On Kilgore:

"I'm really excited about Jalon. He's really giving me that same spark that me and DQ Had. I'm kind of putting him under my wing and showing him the stuff me and DQ did as a freshman."



On himself:

"I just think there's a lot of guys that can't really do what I do. I'm big, fast, strong, I can take anything on. If you look around all the safeties in the country or even in this country you won't see a guy like me."'



On the defense:

"I would say we have a lot of young guys, but it's young with experience. I feel like we're more of a complete defense and Coach White has us looking good coming in for my year two."



On Marcellas Dial:

"Cell, he's kind of like a pro. He does everything right. I'm just trying to learn from him and the stuff he does. I see a big jump coming for him. Cam and Rush leaving us last year, he stepped into that role like it was nothing for him."



On DQ Smith:

"He's doing great. I can't say much more than that. He does things right."