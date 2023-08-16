ADVERTISEMENT

Defensive Player Media Availability Live Updates (Aug. 16)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Jul 10, 2022
Getting ready to hear from defensive players after the 11th practice of fall camp.
 
Mo Kaba:

"Every practice I feel improvement. The main thing I'm working on now is just conditioning. I'm just putting a little extra work in and day by day I'm getting better."

"I feel like I'm in my own category of conditioning. Stretch came back a little earlier than me and got some work in the summer time. I was out there just striding across the field, gassers, things like that."

On the scrimmage:
"Coming back from the injury, no matter how confdient you are, making that first real hit is a mind thing really. I even caught myself before the scrimmages being hesitant going off that foot. But once I told myself I was good, I was feeling better."

Said the main thing was just being confident in himself.

On the linebackers:
"We've got depth this year, that's for sure. Compared to the last three years I've been here, we've got deep depth. Everyone is locked in and we've got a good rotation right now. I feel good about that group."

Says he's working at both positions at linebcaker, as everyone is.

on Pup Howard:
"He has a wild personality. He's a good dude to be around, funny dude, when you first walk up to him he's a real funny dude to be around. He's got a huge personality."

On running backs and tight ends who have stood out:
"DK for sure. He's definitely standing out. Love going against him in pass rushing and competition drills. DJ (Twitty) too, he's real fast, especially when he hits the sideline."

On Dowell's offense:
"They have a good scheme going. I love seeing it, I love going against it, we've got a good scheme."
 
Debo Williams up next:

Said that the basics of the two linebacker positions are interchangeable and that's helped him and Mo work back and forth there in practice. "Once you perfect one, it's easy to do both."

On Mo Kaba:
"I got here in January 2021 and he got here the semester before, that's my guy. We go off each other. When I make a play he's hype, when he makes a play I'm hype. That's my brother."

Says they've been road roomamates together.

Debo Williams on being mentally strong:
"You can be as physically gifted as you want. If you can't be mentally strong, it doesn't matter. I literally trick myself into being the hardest guy on earth. It strengthens you mentally. i need to show them (my teammates) that I'm the best, mentally I'm the strongest, to be a leader."

On his "football guy" shirt:

"There's 120 guys on the shirt, and I want to say 25 of us guy these (shirts) for making every practice, every workout, not failing any of the workouts." "I wear this proudly because I put in a lot of work to get it."

On the defense:
"We're going into the third year of Coach White's defense, so we've perfected it. Now we can add more details. And our first year he couldn't put exact specifics in it because it was our first time hearing it, but now if I see something that's not right I can fix something or change something."
 
Jatius Gear:

Said he used to pray to play at South Carolina as a fan and he's always wanted to play here.

On the scrimmage, said he got an interception off a pad deflection and it was "a result of running to the ball and effort."

On getting up to speed as a late transfer:
"I feel like I'm settling in pretty well. I'm making the adjustments and getting up to speed well."

Says he likes Clayton White's scheme because it allows edge players to play free.

On Sterling Lucas:
"He's meant a lot. He's help me reach a certain level I didn't know I had."

On his skillset:
"I think in the EDGE room and the linebacker room I'll be able to rush the passer and get to the quarterback a little bit more."

On if there's differences between this system and Syracuse:
"I don't think so. At the end of the day it's just football. A lot of the techniques and stuff
 
T.J. Sanders:

"I feel like I'm having a pretty solid camp. I can definitely take it up a notch. I'm just trying to do the same thing I was at the beginning of camp."

"I've been trying to work on a lot of my pre-snap reads, getting an idea of where the zone is gone, and I feel like my pre-snap has gotten much better. I've never really keyed anything like I have now, and as far as my run game I feel like I've improved that tremendously."

Says he is only playing defensive tackle, no defensive end.

On the rotation at DT:
"It's been the guys you'd mostly think. I've been splitting reps with the ones and twos, just doing anything I can to get myself ready for the season."

On Nick Gargiulo and Vershon Lee:
"Nick and Vershon are definitely high IQ guys on the offensive line. I hear them checking and MIKE ID'ing and I know they know what they're talking about."
 
Nick Emmanwori:

On if he considers himself a leader:
"I do consider myself a leader. Year two, Coach Gray, Coach White, Coach Gray, DMo, they told me I needed to step up and be a leader for the young guys even though I'm a sophomore because of how I played."

On his mentality being different:
"I would say training camp has been going real good just because of how far I still came. My freshman year was wobbling a little bit trying to get the formations and playbook down, but I feel like I know what I'm doing."

On how he can get better:
Said Torrian Gray told him that the key is being mentally and not riding the highs too high and lows too low in a season. Says Gray told him he reminds him of Kam Chancellor.

Said Nyck Harbor "will be a force to be reckoned with" as he is learning the WR position.

On Kilgore:
"I'm really excited about Jalon. He's really giving me that same spark that me and DQ Had. I'm kind of putting him under my wing and showing him the stuff me and DQ did as a freshman."

On himself:
"I just think there's a lot of guys that can't really do what I do. I'm big, fast, strong, I can take anything on. If you look around all the safeties in the country or even in this country you won't see a guy like me."'

On the defense:
"I would say we have a lot of young guys, but it's young with experience. I feel like we're more of a complete defense and Coach White has us looking good coming in for my year two."

On Marcellas Dial:
"Cell, he's kind of like a pro. He does everything right. I'm just trying to learn from him and the stuff he does. I see a big jump coming for him. Cam and Rush leaving us last year, he stepped into that role like it was nothing for him."

On DQ Smith:
"He's doing great. I can't say much more than that. He does things right."
 
Tonka Hemingway, last player today:

On how he's feeling physically:
"I'm feeling good. You know injuries, they're going to linger. But I'm feeling good."

Says he's worked both inside and outside so far.

Says Travian Robertson shares stories of his time playing here and shows film a lot but he hasn't had a chance to watch them yet.

On where he's grown:
"I'd probably say in the run game a good bit. I've been trying to harp on that and get better than that. I know you want to have great technique."

Says after the scrimmage they "still need to improve on everything with communication" and need to get 11 hats to the ball.
 
