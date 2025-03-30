ADVERTISEMENT

Elite Eight Live Thread

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Back at Legacy Arena one more time as South Carolina women's basketball is trying to secure another trip to the Final Four today. Gamecocks take on Duke in a 1 p.m. ET tip on ABC, a rematch of the SEC/ACC challenge game South Carolina won 81-70 back in December.

All Gamecocks present and accounted for in warm-ups. As always, live updates here all game.
 
