ADVERTISEMENT

Fall Baseball Notes: Week One

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
11,342
603
113
Good afternoon, hope everyone is doing well. Spent the afternoon out at Founders Park for day one of fall baseball today. Gamecocks are scrimmaging 2-3 innings each of the first four days this week and I'll try to make it out to all four.

Not a lot to unpack because they're basically just having every pitcher throw one inning and they're all on pitch counts, but I did have a few notes from today for the subscribers. Will update as the week goes on, but as for today:

- Talmadge LeCroy played catcher for two innings. Looked fine from what I could see, nothing to really report which is what you want from someone breaking in a new position. Paul Mainieri mentioned this morning that he has been working at catcher over the summer and he "has a chance to be our number one catcher" going forward.

- Will Tippett had one at-bat and crushed an 0-2 pitch into the left field bullpen off Tyler Dean. Swing looks like where it ended last year when he hit two homers in the regional.

- Clemson tranfer Nolan Nawrocki made a nice diving stop at third base on a sharp ground ball from Ethan Petry, probably robbing him of a double.

- Liked what I saw from freshman pitcher Ryder Garino. Wasn't throwing hard, topping at about 90 MPH, but a lot of strikes. Struck out transfers Max Kaufer and Jase Woita in his inning.

- Productive day from the bats you'd expect to be near the top of the lineup. Kennedy Jones had a sharp opposite field single, plus Blake Jackson and Dalton Mashore both drew walks.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Football Media Availability Live Updates (Week Zero)

Replies
10
Views
957
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball at Tennessee Live Thread (Game Two)

Replies
40
Views
909
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Arkansas Live Thread

Replies
45
Views
912
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Alabama Live Thread

Replies
48
Views
885
The Insiders Forum
ShuckinAndFvckin
S
Alan Cole

SEC Baseball Tournament vs. LSU Live Thread

Replies
57
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
ShuckinAndFvckin
S
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back