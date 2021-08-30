Few notes on the new baseball commitment

Gamecock Central
is partnering with Vista Art
to give away this framed picture of Alshon Jeffery, Bruce Ellington, Marcus Lattimore and Stephen Garcia. The print is 16x20. (Vista Art site
).
Text VistaArt
to 877-GO-COCKS (877-46-26257) for a chance to win.
The winner will be randomly selected and notified on Thursday, Sept. 2.
If you're local, you'll have to pick up the picture from Vista Art
. Shipping can be arranged for a winner outside the Midlands area. Vista Art
's address is 1752 Airport Blvd., Cayce, SC 29033.
To view some of Vista Art's other work, please visit the Vista Art site
.
Required: By texting this number, you agree to receive promotional messages sent via an autodialer, and this agreement isn’t a condition of any purchase. Message & Data rates may apply. You'll receive less than one message/month. To unsubscribe, text STOP to 8774626257.
