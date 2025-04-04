ADVERTISEMENT

Final Four Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
14,867
629
113
TAMPA, Fla. — Checking in From Amalie Arena, regular home of the Tampa Bay Lightning and tonight the 2025 Women's Final Four. South Carolina takes on Texas in a 7 p.m. ET tip on ESPN, then UCLA vs. UConn will be 30 minutes after that one. I think you all know about this match-up, the stakes, the history and more, but I'll be sitting right behind the Carolina bench giving you updates all day. Let's do this.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Ctwardsc1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Elite Eight Live Thread

Replies
34
Views
728
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

What Dawn Staley said before South Carolina's Final Four game against Texas

Replies
1
Views
440
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Thread

Replies
41
Views
783
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

NCAA Tournament First Round Live Thread

Replies
26
Views
770
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Thread

Replies
49
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back