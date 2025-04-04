Final Four Live Thread

TAMPA, Fla. — Checking in From Amalie Arena, regular home of the Tampa Bay Lightning and tonight the 2025 Women's Final Four. South Carolina takes on Texas in a 7 p.m. ET tip on ESPN, then UCLA vs. UConn will be 30 minutes after that one. I think you all know about this match-up, the stakes, the history and more, but I'll be sitting right behind the Carolina bench giving you updates all day. Let's do this.