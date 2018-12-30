Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Member-Only Message Boards

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

Breaking Recruiting News

Log In or Subscribe Today  


  1. Purchase an annual subscription for $59.95, which is a $40 discount off of the regular low price. If you already have a free account, make sure you're logged in and start here. If you're creating a new account, start here. Promo code GCSAVE40 must be entered.

    Password? If you can't remember your password, please go to this link. If you don't receive an email from Rivals within five minutes, please alert me. The password needs to be at least nine characters, including at least one number.

First and 10: Good stats, bad stats, wrapping up UVA

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by Collyn Taylor, Dec 30, 2018 at 4:13 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Collyn Taylor

    Collyn Taylor Gamecock Central Beat Writer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2015
    Messages:
    15,343
    Likes Received:
    30,084
    --South Carolina...
     
    1 Collyn Taylor, Dec 30, 2018 at 4:13 PM
  2. gcock1977

    gcock1977 Active Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2004
    Messages:
    1,002
    Likes Received:
    470
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    2 gcock1977, Dec 30, 2018 at 4:38 PM
    boot101 and Holy City Cock like this.
  3. hobcawcreekcock

    hobcawcreekcock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 10, 2000
    Messages:
    37,835
    Likes Received:
    15,901
    Location:
    Mt Pleasant SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    3 hobcawcreekcock, Dec 30, 2018 at 4:46 PM
    FightinRooster likes this.
  4. FightinRooster

    FightinRooster Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2004
    Messages:
    12,889
    Likes Received:
    12,365
    Location:
    Simpsonville SC
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    4 FightinRooster, Dec 30, 2018 at 5:09 PM
    Kitchenlabs likes this.
  5. LexCock11

    LexCock11 New Member
    Silver Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 26, 2018
    Messages:
    7
    Likes Received:
    2
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    5 LexCock11, Dec 30, 2018 at 7:06 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page