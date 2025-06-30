Forever to Thee and Farewell!

Caleb Alexander
As a child of the internet, I grew up on Rivals' message boards, with GamecockCentral and Rivals being some of my earliest introductions to internet culture, sports writing, and insider journalism. I would borrow my father's log in credentials to digest recruiting info, and post-game analysis from the one computer we had in the house back then. When I got an opportunity to write for the network 3 and a half years ago, it felt like a culmination of all those teenage days spent binging any little tidbit from reporters and passionate members of the fanbase alike. Me and my team's time here has been special, and I'm proud of the work we've done, but I also am looking forward to reversing the roles again: joining my friends for a Saturday tailgate, instead of rushing to the press box, clapping my hands together when a big play happens, instead of tapping my fingers in analysis before the next snap.
As the merger between On3 and Rivals reaches its next phase on July 1st, the South Carolina coverage going forward will be fully handled by GamecockCentral's two-decades of capable experience. There's no need to change anything about your subscription, and the transition should be seamless tomorrow (July 1st). You can read more about that in @Brian Shoemaker's post here:
I look forward to joining the rest of you as a fan on an integrated Insider's Forum, with the old faces back where they started and a deeper appreciation for all that goes into the subscriber experience we've all come to love over the years. I want to give one more special shoutout to the team who made the last 3 years such an incredible experience here. I look forward to what comes next from:
@Alan Cole
@Perry McCarty
@Stephen Anderson
@FisherBrewer
@Lee Wardlaw
@Pauline Hendricks
